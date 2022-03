Audrey L. Matthews, age 81 of Mulberry Grove, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will be in McInturff Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.