Brennan C. Schroeder, age 32, of Bartelso, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022 in Campbell County, TN.

He was born July 26, 1989 in Breese, son of Jim and Dianne, nee Kampwerth, Schroeder of Bartelso.

Brennan is survived by his parents; brother, Brett (Amy) Schroeder of Mascoutah; nieces, Grace and Lillian Schroeder; maternal grandparents, Frank and Lucille, nee Becker, Kampwerth of Carlyle; paternal grandfather, Cletus “Buddy” Schroeder of Germantown; aunts and uncles, Charlotte (Marvin) Korte of Germantown, Gary (Lisa “Ada”) Kampwerth of Carlyle, Bonnie (Gene) Huels of Carlyle, Cindy (Russ) Boeckmann of Germantown, Brian (Angie) Kampwerth of Okawville, Jerry (Colleen) Schroeder of

Germantown, Joyce (friend, Wayne “Whitey” Wuebbles) Becker of Bartelso, Donna Schroeder of Bartelso, Mike (Karen) Schroeder of Germantown, and Cletus (Ann) Schroeder of Germantown; and numerous cousins and friends.

Brennan was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Dolores “Peppy”, nee Pille, Schroeder and uncle Alan Schroeder.

Brennan was the co-owner of Carl’s Four Wheel Drive & Performance Center and Kapp Trailer Sales & Service in Bartelso and he formerly worked at Pfeffer Electric in New Baden. He was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso, Jared Burke Foundation, and former member of the Santa Fe Fire Protection District. He enjoyed hunting, side by side riding, time spent with friends and family, and keeping busy with his businesses.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow at St. Cecilia Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again Wednesday, March 30, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the Jared Burke Foundation or St. Cecilia Catholic Church and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5thSt. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com