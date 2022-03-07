Catherine E. “Babe” Woltering, nee Lappe, age 84, of Carlyle, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022 at Carlyle Healthcare & Senior Living.

She was born April 5, 1937 in Carlyle, daughter of the late George and Catherine, nee Schoo, Lappe.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Woltering, whom she married June 23, 1956 at St. Felicitas Catholic Church in Beaver Prairie and who died October 11, 2016; son Kenny Woltering; siblings Irene (Edward) Albat, Lorene (Orbon) Voland, Eugene “Pete” (Edie) Lappe, Edward Lappe, Walter (Viola) Lappe, and Dolly (Bob) Isaak; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Lavern Lallman, Rita (Bob) Eilers, Johnny Woltering, Clarence “Shorty” (Lou) Woltering, Stella (Roy) Lynge, James Woltering, and Aloysius “Jackie” Woltering.

Catherine is survived by her children Dianne (Herb) Ripperda of Belleville, Donna (David) Buehler of Carlyle, Darlene (Don) Winter of Ashley, and Debbie (fiancé Chuck Glasscock) Ritter of Carlyle; daughterin-law Joyce Woltering of Beaver Prairie; grandchildren, Brian (Stacey) Ripperda, Scott Ripperda, Jennifer (Bobby) Wallace, Jason (Jamie) Buehler, Heather (Zach) Goebel, Russell (Morgan) Woltering, Michael Winter, Kelly Winter, Dustin (Megan) Ritter, and Cassidy Fruend; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Lincoln Ripperda, Allison (friend, Andrew Chrisley) Wallace, Carolyn Wallace, Autumn Buehler, Kailey Buehler, Landon Buehler, Dawson Buehler, Briana and Elijah Ritter, Wyatt, Aurora, and Cooper Goebel, and Ryder Woltering; sister Leona Lallman of Beckemeyer; and sisters-in-law Emma Volin of Lombard, IL, Sr. Olivia Woltering, ASC of Red Bud, and Mary (Floyd) Gilomen of Highland.

Catherine was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Breese. She was a homemaker and enjoyed shopping, rummage sales, taking care of the home, going for walks and talking with her daughters, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese with Pastor Cristy Eckert officiating. Interment will take place at a later date at St. John Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.