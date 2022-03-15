David A. Hummert, age 69, of Breese, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

He was born October 27, 1952 in Breese, son of the late Robert and Mary Lorraine, nee Lampen, Hummert.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Robert “Rob” Hummert and William “Bill” Hummert; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Clara, nee Ratermann, Zurliene; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Cornelius Zurliene, Eileen (Elmer) Toennies, Kathleen (Robert) Ripperda, Rita (Jim) Horstmann, and Ethel Zurliene.

Dave is survived by his wife, Carol Hummert, of Breese, whom he married April 30, 1976 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese; children, Carrie Tingley of Aviston and Amy (Craig) Strubhart of Aviston; grandchildren, Tatum Tingley and Reese, Mabree, and Collen Strubhart; brother Jim (Diane) Hummert of Breese; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Pat Hummert of Breese, Carol E. Hummert of St. Louis, Lorraine Zurliene of Breese, Laverne Zurliene of Beckemeyer, and Phyllis (Bob) Dumstorff of Breese; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and dear friend, Wally Knue of Breese.

Dave was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese. He enjoyed taking walks around town and making friends and loved watching western movies and spending time with his grandchildren.

Those fortunate to have known Dave, knew of his many loves:

Dave LOVED his family. He ADORED his grands! He absolutely loved spending time with his grandchildren, watching them in their activities and sports, sharing a meal with them, or playing games. (The kids learned quickly to be careful when playing Grandpa in Rummy because the rules often change in his favor.) When I was younger, his love was shown through sacrifice. He once owned a car that had no reverse for months because the needs of my mom, sister and me always came first. He became an expert at strategically parking his Buick Skylark so that he was able to pull away using only a forward option.

Dave LOVED people. He never met a stranger. He offered a “hello” or “hi” and smile to EVERYONE he met. And this was remembered and reciprocated. As Carol often says, Dave always received a “Hi Dave” no matter where the two of them were around the County.

Dave LOVED dogs. Despite having severe osteoporosis, arthritis, metal rods in his back, and balance difficulties, he never missed an opportunity to get down on one knee to pet a four-legged friend. He loved caring for his Rio and was in heaven-on-earth when attending Clinton County Humane Society meet & greets.

Dave LOVED music. He enjoyed every opportunity to zone out the world with Righteous Brothers, Neil Diamond, Air Supply… wherever he might be. And to my sweet friend who kept an eye and ear open to him and sent me videos, I am forever grateful.

Dave LOVED his four food groups – Ski, coffee, cheesecake with cool-whip, and his cigarettes. The Doctors have asked him once, twice, or maybe at every visit, to incorporate more water and protein into his diet and reduce cigarette usage. So, he added protein powder to his desserts and drank more coffee… it contains water, right?! And about reducing his nicotine intake which helped him deal with the years of daily severe chronic pain, not a chance.

Dave LOVED to walk. Unable to drive, his legs were his wheels. For years, his back pain has been so strong that only walking would keep his joints loose. He’d often get up at 4am to dress, take the dog outside, and then start walking. We often joked about putting a pedometer on Dad to see his daily mileage. I once drove his route and logged 6 miles.

Dave LOVED his town of Breese. He loved being able to walk between his two favorite places – Wally’s & PJs – to see his many friends and have a cup of coffee. I often think of the Cheers theme song when I think of him. The Wally’s and PJ’s staff ALWAYS knew his name and made him feel that they were truly glad he came. In our time of need, our family is greatly comforted by the fact that he knew the wonderful first responders and St. Joseph’s ER Doctor who provided him with top-notch care and compassion.

Dave may no longer be seen walking the streets of Breese, but do know he’ll be watching over them. And no matter if you were fortunate to know my him or not, I encourage you to BE LIKE DAVE (in all but the diet, anyway). The world could sure use more friendly and humble Daves these days. Not only will doing so save you gas money, but you will be blessed with infinite friendships.

You may have had a little slice of heaven in Breese, Dave, but your life has now earned you the whole heaven cheesecake with cool-whip on top. Watch over us, pass on our love above, rest now and enjoy your eternal dessert.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Chuck Tuttle presiding. Interment will follow at. St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 16, 2022 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Augustine Parish, Clinton County Humane Society, or House of Manna and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.