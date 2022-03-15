David Lee Dressel, age 51 of Riverton, IL, died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 814 North Third Street in Riverton, IL.

He was born on Saturday, July 18, 1970, in Belleville, IL, the son of Leroy and Patricia (nee Bell) Dressel.

On Saturday, February 25, 2017, he married Heather Michelle (nee Britt) Dressel at Lebanon, Illinois, who survives.

He was a member of Riverton National Education Association and Westside Christian Church of Springfield, IL.

David grew up in Highland and was a 1988 Graduate of Highland High School where he was active in Spanish Club, Model UN, Science Club, JETS (Junior Engineering and Technical Society), National Honor Society, Pep Club and Thespians. As a senior, he was the student director of the school play, Diary of Anne Frank. Dave was awarded the Illinois Society of the Sons of the American Revolution Award, as well as the American Legion Citizenship Award. In addition, his sense of humor earned him the “Class Clown” award. Dave graduated from Eastern Illinois University. Since graduating, he taught high school chemistry and physics at Lebanon, Staunton, Normal Community, Triad and McKendree University. Dave’s last four years were spent at Riverton Community Unit School District 14, where he was secretary of the Riverton National Education Association. He enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals, attending Riverton School sports, playing guitar with his friends and spending time with his family. Above all, his passion was his students. He was a member of Westside Christian Church in Springfield, IL.

Survivors include:

Father – Leroy G. Dressel, Highland, IL

Mother – Patricia A. (nee Bell) Dressel, Highland, IL

Wife – Heather M. (nee Britt) Dressel, Riverton, IL

Son – Robert W. Helfrich, Concord, NH

Son – Ryan M. Britt, Riverton, IL

Daughter – Annamarie V. Helfrich, Riverton, IL

Son – Rudy J. Helfrich, Riverton, IL

Grandchild – Violet K. Helfrich, NH

Brother – Jeffrey A. Dressel, PhD

Father In-Law – Donald R. Britt, Mulberry Grove, IL

Brother In-Law – Matthew R. (Crystal) Britt, Cape Girardeau, MO

Sister In-Law – Elizabeth A. (Robert) Blinn, Bentonville, AR

He was preceded in death by:

Mother In-Law – Sandra S. (nee Snider) Britt – Died 12/13/2000

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 6:00 PM on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Don Wagner, Pastor, St. Paul United Church of Christ, Lebanon, IL, officiating.

Graveside Service will be at 1:00 PM on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Noffsinger Cemetery, Pleasant Mound, IL, with Robert Blinn, United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will be at Noffsinger Cemetery in Pleasant Mound, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made for the children’s college fund (please make check payable to Heather Dressel).