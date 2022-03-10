David Paul Drees, age 69, of Trenton, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at his home.

He was born November 28, 1952 in Highland, a son of the late Joseph Herman and Evelyn, nee Usselmann, Drees.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Ralph Drees; brothers-in-law, Kerry McCallister and Kenneth Abbott; nephew, Eric Drees; niece, Heather Boothby; and several aunts and uncles.

Surviving are his siblings, Jeanette McCallister of Trenton, Dennis (Rita) Drees of Breese, Susan (Mike) Macke of Breese, Charles Drees of Breese, Joyce Drees of Trenton, Janice Drees of Trenton, Carol Boothby of Trenton, and Sharon (David) Thornton of Trenton; numerous nieces and nephews; and aunts, Florence Drees of Trenton, Juliana Hilmes of Breese, Irene Ziegler of Florida, and Florence Usselman of Breese.

David was a veteran of the United States Army and formerly worked as a laborer (Local 670-O’Fallon). David enjoyed reading, keeping up with current events, but above all, he loved being a jokester and giving his family and friends a hard time.

A graveside service will be Monday, March 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO with Deacon Linus Klostermann officiating. Those planning to attend are asked to meet directly at the cemetery no later than 9:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Community Link and will be received at the cemetery or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.