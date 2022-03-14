Delores Mae “Skip” Lutz, 91, of Greenville, IL, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL.

She was born on June 20, 1930, to Clyde and Elva (nee Denny) McCasland in Greenville, IL.

Skip grew up in the Pocahontas area and graduated from Pocahontas High School. In the 70’s, she moved to Greenville with her husband, Jack Lutz, where they owned several restaurants between Pocahontas, Greenville, and Hillsboro. She enjoyed baking, cooking, and sitting on her porch when the weather was nice. Skip had a love for flowers, especially orchids, having a collection of them in her bay window. For 25 years, Skip and Jack travelled to flea markets in Nashville, TN to sell antiques. She was a strong, kind, and selfless woman. Everyone who knew her, loved her, and she would do anything for those she cared for. Her family was her world, and she will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Elva McCasland; husband, Jack Lutz; daughter, Cindy Lutz; sister, Betty Hagler; and nephew, David Hagler. Skip is survived by her son, Randy Lutz; granddaughter, Ashley Lutz; brother, John (Lois) McCasland; brother-in-law, Lavern Hagler; and niece, Deb (Frank) Helige.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

Visitation: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from 10 am to 12 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Funeral Service: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 12 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.

Interment: Robinson Cemetery, Pocahontas, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.