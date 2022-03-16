Felicia A. “Snookie” O’Gara, 77, of Highland, IL, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Felicia was born July 5, 1944 to John E. and Flora A. (nee Hughart) Rembish, in E. St. Louis, IL. She married Patrick J. O’Gara on August 17, 1961.

Felicia moved from the Collinsville area, living in Pierron, Pocahontas, and eventually moving to Highland. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Pierron, then St. Paul Church in Highland.

An avid reader, she spent hours at the library. She also enjoyed going to thrift stores, being out in the sun, camping, fishing, going on float trips and taking care of her lawn. Snookie was an excellent cook, but the kids will tell you with a smile – she definitely couldn’t bake! She had a love of sweet snacks, chocolate, and Hershey bars. And she always had anything you could ever need.

Felicia would reach out to anyone on the phone, as she was quite the talker. She could lighten someone’s mood, but also told it like it was, not afraid to speak her mind; no boundaries, brutally honest. Snookie was hysterically hilarious, (a trait she passed onto her children), quick witted and quite the character; everyone loved her contagious personality. She loved her family and enjoyed gatherings and BBQ’s. She had an independent relationship with each of her children, equally special, but different. She adored her Italian Greyhound, Olive Marie, and took her everywhere with her, treating her with drive thru Taco Bell/KFC often. Olive Marie stayed with her till the end, snuggling.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Flora Rembish; husband, Patrick O’Gara; sister, Sharon Rembish, in infancy; grandson-in-law, Dustin Johnson; dear friends, Billie “Red Head” Meyer and Patricia “KC Kitty” McCord.

Snookie is survived by her children, Edward P. (Donna) O’Gara, John F. (Tim Vancil) O’Gara, Shannon K. (Joe) Mott; grandchildren, Amanda “Mandalyn” Johnson, Malbry “Mal” (Alyuh Mushunga) O’Gara, Connor “Nonnor” O’Gara, Sailor “Nailor” Van Loo, Brewer “Budda” Van Loo, Jolie “JoJo” Mott; sisters, Sandra (Dave) Gailius, Pam (Doug) Pepper, Shelly (Vince) Jalinsky, Johnna (Mark) Baylock; dear friends, April Deatherage, Dee Mormino.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Church, HSHS Hospice or Immaculate Conception Church. Visitation: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 9:00 am to 11:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Funeral Service: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 11:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, ILClergy: Fr. Piotr Kosk, Parochial Vicar, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland.

Interment: Buck Road Cemetery, Maryville, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.