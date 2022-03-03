Freeman Sugg, 84, of Greenville, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Mo.

Freeman was born August 22, 1937, in Highland, Illinois to Wilbur and Elsie Sugg. He married Faye Albert, in the Baptist Church, in Greenville, Illinois on November 23, 1957. She passed on August 2, 2003. He later married Sandra (Ganzer) Kast in Greenville, on March 27, 2010.

As an outdoor enthusiast, he loved to mow grass, fish, watch the stock car races, and do woodworking. He has been in the Bond County area for his entire life. He was in the last graduating class of Pocahontas High School, managed the Sugg Standard Service Station for 30+ years and then finished off his work career at Carlisle SynTech from 1987-1999, before retiring. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Greenville, and considered to be strong, loyal, and faithful among his family and friends. He was a simple, loving man who enjoyed life to the fullest.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Faye.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra of Greenville; children, Darla (Larry) Snow of Greenville, Janet Mucho of Troy, IL, Scott (Cathy) Sugg of Greenville, Becky (Bill) Spratt of Mulberry Grove; stepchildren, Michael (Jill) Kast of Elizabethtown, KY, Kevin (Kate) Kast of North Carolina, Kara (Jim) Quick of Mulberry Grove; 9 grandchildren, 11 step-grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren.

The family will receive guests Friday, March 4, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 pm at the First Christian Church, 1100 Killarney Drive, Greenville, Illinois.

The funeral service will be held, at the church, at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Interment will follow the service in Robinson Cemetery, Pocahontas, IL.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, may be made to the Bond County Christian Service Camp, 1119 Missouri Blvd., Mulberry Grove, IL 62262 or The Robinson Cemetery, (mail checks to: Robinson Cemetery, 1381 Red Ball Trail, Greenville, IL 62246.)

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.