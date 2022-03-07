George Litzenburg, age 79 of Carlyle, died at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Mr. Litzenburg was born in Keyesport, Illinois on October 22, 1942, a son of Warren and Iona (Potts) Litzenburg. He married Toni Becker on April 8, 1967, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle. George served as an MP in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked at Hustedde Roofing, and later for the IDNR at Hazlet State Park. Mr. Litzenburg loved spending time with his family, and he also enjoyed hunting and woodworking. He was a member of St. Mary’s Church and the Knights of Columbus, Council 1382 in Carlyle.

Mr. Litzenburg is survived by his wife, Toni Litzenburg of Carlyle; his children, Matt Litzenburg and wife Shelly of Highland, Chris Alexander and husband Keith of Carlyle, and Dean Litzenburg and wife Deanna of Trenton; his grandchildren, Riley and Claire Litzenburg, Hannah Kampwerth and husband Jared, Adam Alexander and fiancé Katie, Allie Litzenburg and fiancé Austin, and Dylan Litzenburg; his great-grandchildren, Ella, Calvin, and Raegan Kampwerth; and his in-laws, Charlotte Litzenburg of Michigan, Lucille and Frank Kampwerth of Carlyle, Barb and Bob Robke of Germantown, Andy Rakers of Beckemeyer, and Pat Becker of Bartelso.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Iona Litzenburg; a brother, Leon Litzenburg; and his in-laws, Bob and Laura Thien, Johanna and Bill Haar, Ray and Sylvia Becker, Flo and Paul Dierkes, Albert “Tossie” and MaryAnn Becker, Herman Becker, MaryAnn Rakers, Don “Diesel” Becker, Bill Becker, and Richard Becker.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church in Carlyle. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M., and on Wednesday, March 9, from 8:00 – 9:30 A.M. The Knights of Columbus will pray the rosary in memory of Mr. Litzenburg at 7:00 PM on Tuesday at St. Mary’s Church.

Donations in memory of Mr. Litzenburg are suggested to St. Mary’s Church, HSHS Hospice of Southern Illinois, The Wounded Warrior Project, or to the family’s wishes. Donations will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

