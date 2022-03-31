James B. “Jim” Linnemann, age 70, of Germantown, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at his home.

He was born November 13, 1951 in Breese, son of the late Lawrence and Agnes, nee Schleper, Linnemann.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lou Linnemann; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alphonse and Elizabeth, nee Gebke, Eversgerd; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Eversgerd.Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Linnemann, nee Eversgerd, of Germantown, whom he married August 3, 1973 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown; children, Colby (Katie) Linnemann of Faribault, MN, Kyle (Heather) Linnemann of Germantown, TN, Scott (Amelia) Linnemann of Zionsville, IN, and Melanie (Kyle) Friederich of Berthoud, CO; Pa of Ana, Lucas, Oliver, Claire, Seth, Noah, Mia, Jack, and Lana Linnemann and Julia (special friend, Blake), Myla, and Mickers Friederich; brother, Dennis (Rose) Linnemann of Germantown; brothers-in-law, Ron (Bets) Eversgerd, Marvin (Connie) Eversgerd, and Gary (Gina) Eversgerd all of Germantown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown. He retired from Anheuser-Busch as an IT Systems Analyst and previously worked for several banks. He enjoyed restoring classic cars, including a 1957 Chevrolet and was currently working on a 1960 Chevrolet, taking motorcycle rides on his Harley Davidson, traveling to the National Parks, and watching his grandkids sporting events.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, April 1, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Clinton County Citizens for Life or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, P.O. Box 117, Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.

None