John Wayne “Duke” Keith Jr., age 47 of Breese passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Harvey, Illinois on April 10, 1974, the son of John W. and Linda C. (Wateska) Keith.

He is survived by his children: Hannah Keith, Johnny Keith, and Jeffrey Keith all of Breese; step-sons: Chris Roach of Trenton, and Michael Lacroon of Phoenix, AZ; his loving girlfriend, Missy Wilson and her children, Shelby Knapik and husband Cody of Carbondale, IL, and Justin Wilson and wife Brooke of Jackson, North Carolina; siblings: Rebecca Clark and husband Rocky of Hampton, GA, Jennifer Keith of Chicago, IL; father: John Wayne Keith Sr. of Peotone, IL; nieces and nephews: Meghan, Marissa, Zach, and Zeke Clark; aunts and uncles: Marilyn Zoeteman, Marcia Marchi, Danny Wateska, David Wateska; dear cousin, Jeff Zoetman; and his best friend Robert Druessel.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda C. Keith.

Duke was a family man, he loved coaching his children’s sports teams and loved his kids with all of his heart. He worked many years as the manager of yard operations for Union Pacific Railroad. His love for sports was with him from his years of growing up in Peotone and followed him throughout his life. He was an avid Chicago Cubs Baseball and Chicago Bears Football fan. Duke always enjoyed a Dairy King soda and playing scratch off lottery tickets. He was very involved in the Carlyle Christian Church where he served as an usher. His church family was always important to him. John was lucky enough to have great friends that served as a tremendous support group during his illness. He was a wonderful dad, brother, son, uncle, and friend.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Carlyle Christian Church with Rev. Josh Wolford officiating. Interment will follow at Ellwood Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Nordike Funeral Home in Breese and on Thursday from 9:00 until 11:00 AM at Carlyle Christian Church.

Memorials made in memory of Duke will be used as the family wishes, please make checks payable to Hannah Keith, memorials will be received at church or at Nordike Funeral Home, 150 North Clinton Street, Breese, IL 62230.

Online condolences may be made to the Keith family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.