Joyce E. Musenbrock, 85, of Highland, IL, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Breese Nursing Home.

She was born August 31, 1936, to Leto J. and Velma (nee Tribout) Hitz. On November 27, 1958, she married Paul Musenbrock at St. Paul Church in Highland, IL.

Joyce was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, K of C Ladies Auxillary, a former member of the Daughters of Isabella, and St. Ann Altar Society.

Joyce graduated from St. Paul Catholic High School, Highland, IL in 1955. Prior to her marriage, Joyce worked at the Senack Shoe Co, in St. Louis, MO. Once her children were school age, she started working in the cafeteria at St. Paul School, later going to Marine Garment Factory in Highland, then Koch Cleaners until her retirement in 1998.

Joyce loved to quilt, making several hundred quilts through the years. She was known to be a great organizer, enjoyed playing BINGO, and was a good cook. You could also find her watching and feeding the birds by her home, along with taking care of her flower garden.

Joyce was a sweet, loving, wonderful person who was confident; a trait which she passed on to all her children. No problem was ever too much to handle. Sweeter than sweet, her favorite past time of all was spoiling her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leto J. and Velma Hitz; father and mother-inlaw, John and Wilhelmina (nee Weisenfeld) Musenbrock; sisters, Jeannine (Don) Bell, Darlene (Richard) Schrage; brother, Donald Hitz; sister-in-law, Rita (Clarence “Louis”) Ripperda; brothers-in-law, Victor (Mary) Musenbrock, Edward (Pearl) Musenbrock, John Musenbrock Jr., Bernard “Ben” Musenbrock, Anthony “Tony” Musenbrock, Joseph Musenbrock, and Alfred Ripperda.

Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Paul Musenbrock; children, Jeffrey J. Musenbrock, Annette M. Musenbrock, Sandra A. (Dr. Steve) Zitta, Michael P. (Lakshmi) Musenbrock; grandchildren, Sadie Zitta, John-Paul (Kelsey) Zitta; great-grandchildren, Carrington Cochran, Ella Cochran, Lily Cochran, Jaiden W. Zitta; sister, Marie B. (Cletus) Henrichs; sisters-in-law, Mary Ripperda, Breese, IL, Emma Musenbrock, Albers, IL, Dot Musenbrock, Albers, IL, Rita Musenbrock, Mesa, AZ; many beloved nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the St. Paul School Educational Foundation, or in the form of Memorial Masses (checks made payable to the family, so they can distribute to the various Churches of their wishes.).

Visitation: Monday, March 21, 2022, from 4 pm to 8 pm, and Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 11 am, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Father Pat Jakel

Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery, Highland, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL