Juliana B. Hilmes, age 88, of Breese, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022 at her home.

She was born June 19, 1933 in Breese, a daughter of the late Wm. Henry “Bill” and Wilhelmina, nee Deerhake, Usselman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Sylvester Hilmes, whom she married June 30, 1953 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese and who died March 5, 2021; sons: Kenneth “Syl” Hilmes and Matt Hilmes; siblings, Florence A. Usselman, Dorothy (Virgil) Buller, Evelyn (Joseph) Drees, Raymond Usselman, Veronica Boehm, Margaret Timmermann, Andrew “Bud” Usselman, and Mary Ann Usselman; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ferdinand and Dolores, nee Pax, Hilmes; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Tom Ziegler, Wilferd (Charlotte) Hilmes, Ferd Hilmes, Jerome Hilmes, Mar Hilmes, and Wilford Pendergrass.

Juliana is survived by her children, Trisha (Jim) Kohrmann of Okawville, Sharon (Morris) Fullerton of Walnut Hill, Rita (Jim) Fuhler of St. Rose, Donna (Ralph) Beckmann of Carlyle, Alan (Jackie) Hilmes of Breese, and Sandy (Joe) Jansen of Bartelso; daughter-in-law, Sandy Hilmes of Breese; former daughter-in-law, Pam Carillion of Breese; thirtytwo grandchildren and sixty-eight great-grandchildren and was anticipating the birth of her 69th great-grandchild; sister, Irene Ziegler of Winter Springs, Florida; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Florence Usselman of Breese, Don Boehm of Florissant, MO, Nicholas Timmermann of St. Rose, Geraldine Hilmes of Little Prairie, Joan Hilmes of Carlyle, Robert Hilmes of Carlyle, Joseph (Dot) Hilmes of Carlyle, Gerald (Marilyn) Hilmes of Carlyle, and Alice Pendergrass of Breese; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Juliana formerly worked as a stenographer at the Mississippi Glass Company in St. Louis and was a farmer’s wife. She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and Altar Sodality in Breese where she was a long-time quilter and the Clinton County Farm Bureau. She enjoyed quilting and donating her time to Project Linus, reading, bowling, embroidering, flowers, and drinking Ski. Juliana adored her husband Sylvester, her children (she always told everyone that she was “So proud that she had eight babies!), and all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren that will always remember her singing “You are my Sunshine!”. Juliana took great pleasure watching them all grow. Above all, Juliana was a woman of deep faith and was very devoted to the Rosary.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Chuck Tuttle presiding. Interment will follow at St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church, All Saints Academy, St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery, or Residential Hospice and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.