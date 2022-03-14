Our bright light, KarBear, and Llama Mama, Kari L. Humke, passed away peacefully at home in Carlyle, IL, surrounded by her family, on March 10th, 2022. She fought a brave battle with uterine cancer and was taken far too soon at the age of 68.

She was born in Zumbrota, MN, and was proud of her Norwegian and German heritage. She graduated from Arapahoe High School in Littleton, CO, and attended the University of Colorado Boulder. She was one of the few people who liked high school reunions and was looking forward to her upcoming 50th.

She married the love of her life, LeRoy, on August 10th, 1984. We should all be so lucky to have as beautiful a love and partnership as they did.

Raising her children and doting on her grandchildren was one of her greatest achievements and endless joy. Along with her 4 children, she was a mother to anyone who needed to be reminded that they are worthy of love just as they are.

She retired in 2013 from the Tooele Chemical Demilitarization Facility in Tooele, UT, where she was a logistics administrator helping with the destruction and disposal of chemical weapons. She was proud of her contribution there and cared deeply for her TOCDF friends and coworkers.

She loved to travel and lived in many areas of the U.S., as well as Saudi Arabia for a short time in the 1970’s. She and LeRoy toured London, England, Paris, France, and Munich, Germany, in 2019. She was a huge fan of hot locales and enjoyed many trips to Florida and Mexico over the years.

She was a beautiful, strong, and caring friend to countless people throughout her life and will be missed dearly by friends and family all over the world.

Kari is survived by her loving husband, LeRoy (Carlyle, IL); their daughter, Stacey, and her partner, Mike (St. Louis, MO); son, Jake, and his wife, Jen (Orlando, FL); daughter, Dana, and her husband, Nile (Tacoma, WA); son, Robert “Bubba” (Tooele, UT); grandson, Zach, and his partner, Taylor; granddaughters Ally and Hazel; great grandson, Oliver; and her beloved schnauzer, Roxie, as well as many “granddogs”.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice and Colleen Berg; in-laws, Robert “Bob” and Ruth Humke; and brotherin-law, Rex Humke.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00PM on Friday, March 18th, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (1171 Jefferson St., Carlyle IL 62231), followed by a celebration of life at 4:30PM at the K of C, Knights of Columbus Hall (1471 Fairfax St. Carlyle, IL 62231).

Kari loved flowers, but in lieu of them, donations in her name can be made to the following organizations: Heifer

International, Delta Gamma Foundation, Foundation for Women’s Cancer and will be received through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.