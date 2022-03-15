Kelly L. Mattern, age 42 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Deceased’s Residence in Highland, IL.

She was born on Tuesday, November 20, 1979, in Maryville, IL, the daughter of Thomas and Debra (nee Brown) Mattern.

Born at Maryville, IL; grew up in Granite City, IL, and graduated from Granite City High School. She lived most of her life in Granite City, until moving to Highland, IL, in 2017. She enjoyed the outdoors and taking walks.

Survivors include:

Father – Thomas H. Mattern, Highland, IL

Son – Brady Logan, Edwardsville, IL

Daughter – Lydia Hayes, Cape Girardeau, MO

Daughter – McKenzie Acinelli, Highland, IL

Son – Blayne O. O’Toole, Highland, IL

Sister – Sharon M. “Sherri” (Joshua) O’Toole, Highland, IL

Brother – Thomas M. (Sarah) Mattern, Wildwood, MO

Ex-Husband – Roberto Clark, Caseyville, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Mother – Debra A. Mattern (nee Brown) – Died 01/02/2014.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Celebration of Life Service at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Donor’s Choice.