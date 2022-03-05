Kim Watson

Kim (McGill) Watson, 52, of Panama, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Kim was born August 29, 1969, in Hillsboro, Illinois to Darrell and Loretta (Saathoff) McGill. She graduated Hillsboro High School in 1987 and Southern Illinois Carbondale- Edwardsville with a bachelor’s degree in teaching education. She taught at Waukegan, IL and Hillsboro, IL with most of her teaching career being in Hillsboro.

Reading and writing were her loves and talents. She taught writing classes and language arts classes to help students better their education. She was a scholar bowl coach, a youth leader at the Assembly of God Church in Sorento, and was selected as teacher of the year, as well as the golden apple award. She was a caring and supportive friend and mentor to all her friends, colleagues, and anyone who needed her. She loved her family and her dogs and cared for her friends and students like family. She will be sorely missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Kyra Seefeldt.

She is survived by her son, Dakota Watson of Panama and siblings, Jeanne (Tom Suess) Hockett of Bradenton, FL, Dwayne (Kim Swanson) McGill of Panama, IL, Carol (Eugene) McCario of Panama, IL, Judy Clemons of Panama, IL, and Keith McGill of Belize and boyfriend, Ron Kean of Litchfield IL .

The family will receive guests Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm at the Hillsboro Junior

High School, 909 Roundtree Street, Hillsboro, IL 62049

The funeral service will be a private ceremony.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Supply Fund for HJHS (please, make checks payable to:

HJHS.)

This Memorial contribution is near and dear to Kim’s heart and the family would appreciate

contributions to the fund in lieu of plants, flowers, and other gifts.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.