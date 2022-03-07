Lavern H. Hemann, age 85, of Germantown, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022 at home surrounded by his family.

He was born July 12, 1936 in Germantown, son of the late Henry and Catherine, nee Hagen, Hemann.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter Elizabeth Walters; siblings Helen Margaret (Ed) Otten, Lucille (Vince) Korte, Bernard (Marion) Hemann, Eugene (Helen) Hemann, and Ruth (Edward) Cochran; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Elizabeth, nee Gross and Bernard Haake Sr.; and sisters-inlaw and brothers-in-law Selma (Wilson) Wuebbles, Herman (Agatha) Haake, Bernard Haake Jr.; and Ralph Holtmann.

Lavern is survived by his wife, Lorraine “Rainey” Hemann, nee Haake, of Germantown whom he married July 16, 1957 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown; children, Donna (Alan) Deien of Breese, Colleen (Bob) Barkau of Nashville, Denise (Brad) Jones of New Baden, Karen (Dale) Kruep of Breese, and John (Deb) Hemann of Germantown; grandchildren, Tanya (Matt) Walters, Louis (Stacie) Deien, Adam Schroeder, Tara (Gary) Rosen, Shauna (Ryan) Heely, Alicia (Kyle) Rodgers, Travis Hemann, Cortney (fiance, Dylan) Hemann, Tyler Kruep, Zachary Kruep, Steven (Elissa) Jones, and Kaitlin (Shane) Meredith; eighteen great-grandchildren; siblings Lorinda Jansen and Bernadette Langenhorst, both of Germantown; sisters-in-law Marilyn Holtmann and Mary Frances Haake, both of Germantown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lavern took on many jobs while raising his family including working at the Carlyle Shoe Factory, Molitor’s Service Station, operating oil wells for Oelze, he was the grave digger for St. Boniface Cemetery for 25+ years, and in 1998, he retired from Germantown Elementary School after 32 years as a custodian. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown and also a retired member of Germantown Volunteer Fire Department where he held the title of Assistant Chief. He enjoyed camping, tinkering, and was able to fix just about anything.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, Germantown Elementary, or Germantown Volunteer Fire Department and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, P.O. Box 117, Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.

