Leo Bernard Wolters, 95, of Aviston, died Monday, March 7, 2022 at Trenton Village. He was born June 4, 1926 in Aviston, the son of Frank and Mary, nee Kuhl, Wolters. He married Jeanette Amanda Lohman May 25, 1948 and she survives in Aviston.

In addition to his wife of 73 years, he is survived by his four children, Carol (Daryel) Buesking, Nancy (Rick) Purdue, Debbie Ludington, and Jeff (Nancy) Wolters; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jeanette Johnson of New Baden.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Andrew Mank; a grandson, Gregory Mank; brothers, Frank, Tony, and Clemence Wolters; his sisters, Annie Niemann, Victoria Thole, Virginia Ripperda, and Francis Budde.

Mr. Wolters retired from Scott Air Force Base. He was a WWII Navy veteran and a proud member of the American Legion Post 1239 in Aviston. Leo was a creative soul who enjoyed flying, painting pictures, designing and building houses, boating, fishing, camping, and traveling. He was a kind soul and a wonderful man, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be missed. He loved God and is now with him in heaven with renewed youth.

May your journey home to God be swift. God Bless You.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston with Rev. Dan Friedman officiating.

Burial will military honors will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Aviston.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 14, 2022 from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be received at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com.