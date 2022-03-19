Lorraine C. VonderHaar, age 80 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Louis University Hospital after a brief illness on Friday, March 18, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Lorraine was born March 16, 1942 in Bartelso, Illinois, to Alois and Martha (Jansen) Varel. She grew up on the family farm and attended grade school at St. Cecilia School. She worked on the farm and at Wee Walker Shoe Factory in Carlyle prior to marriage.

On May 8, 1962 Lorraine married Charles VonderHaar at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso. They started their lives on a dairy and grain farm north of Carlyle. They enjoyed 59 years together raising their family of seven children. She was a dedicated homemaker and farmer’s wife. Lorraine was a member of St. Teresa of Avila, Marydale for sixty years and was a member of the Faith Sodality.

Lorraine is survived by her children: Barbara (Thomas) Fiorenzi of New Braunfels, Texas, Robert VonderHaar, Brenda (Stewart) Knolhoff, Jeffrey (Carla) VonderHaar, Carla (Todd) Schneider of Carlyle, Marla (Robert) Mensing of Breese, and Carl (Lisa) VonderHaar of Carlyle. She is survived by 19 grandchildren: Brian (Meredith) Fiorenzi, Kate (Christian) LeBeau, and Claire Fiorenzi of Texas; Corey (Charlie) VonderHaar of Hamel; Bradley (Erika) Knolhoff of Carlyle, Travis (Kourtney) Knolhoff of Breese, Kelsey (John) Hemann of Highland; Alex VonderHaar; Brent, Brianna and Brandon Schneider of Carlyle; Mallory (Nick) Kovarik of Columbia, Shannon (fiancé Dawson Huelskamp), Ryan and Nicholas Mensing of Breese; and Ashley (fiancé Ben Tremain), Jared, Allison, and Joshua VonderHaar of Carlyle. Also surviving are 14 great-grandchildren: Veronica and John Henry LeBeau; Eleanor Fiorenzi; Vivian and August VonderHaar; Bennett, Clark, Evan, and Addin Knolhoff; Averie, Hollie and Sadie Knolhoff; Maris Kovarik; and Sophia Hemann.

Lorraine is also survived by her siblings Louis Varel of Bartelso, Dolores (Gervase) Henrichs of St Rose, Rita Ratermann and Marilyn (Charles) Kruse of Breese, Albert Varel of St. Louis, Rosemary (Dennis) Richter of Breese, Jerry Varel, Jane Deerhake, and Don Varel of Bartelso; her in-laws Edward VonderHaar and wife JoAnn, and Patricia VonderHaar of St. Rose.

She was preceded in death by her husband on October 12, 2021, son Brian (in infancy), grandson Austin VonderHaar, her parents, her mother and father-in-law August and Rose VonderHaar , brothers-in-laws and sister-in-laws Barb Varel, Jerry Ratermann, Tom Deerhake, Vincent VonderHaar, Veronica (Gene) Beckmann, Leona (Alvin) Maue, Bertha (John) Fuhler, Bernard VonderHaar, Alphonse (Patricia) VonderHaar, Mary Louise VonderHaar, Jeanne (Larry) Meyer, Francis VonderHaar, and August VonderHaar, and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, March 21, 2022 at St. Teresa Church, Marydale with Rev. George Mauck, Rev. Msgr. James Buerster, and Deacon Charles Litteken officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carlyle. Friends may call from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday and 8:00 – 9:30 at Zieren Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to St. Teresa Catholic Church, Marydale, Mater Dei Catholic High School, or Carlyle FFA. www.ZierenFuneralHome.com