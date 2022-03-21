Richard “Dick” Niepert age 91 of Mulberry Grove, passed away at his home at 9:11 p.m. Friday March 18, 2022 with his family at his side.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Church of Christ in Mulberry Grove with Rev. Randy Whitehead officiating with callers there from 9 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow in Liberty Cemetery with Full Military Honors by a combination of the American Legion Post 1180 and the Lincoln Land Leathernecks. Memorials in Dick’s memory may be made to the Bond County Hospice at the service or at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home.

Richard William Niepert, the son of Wilbert Henry Niepert and Julia Mary Vrazsity Niepert, was born on September 11, 1930 in Granite City, Illinois. Dick grew up in the Madison-Granite City area attending the Granite City schools and graduated from Granite City High School in 1948. His family purchased the farm North of Mulberry in 1948 and he and his family moved to the farm in March of 1949. Dick has lived there 73 years in the same farm home. He and his twin brother Wilbert farmed there, when Dick joined the United States Marines in 1951 and served during the Korea for two years at camp Lejeune NC.After his discharge Dick returned to the farm.

Dick and Beulah J. Smith were united in marriage on March 5, 1955 at the Liberty Baptist Church by Rev. George Hudson and have enjoyed over 67 years together. Beulah and the boys have lovingly cared for him at home in his last few difficult years as his age progressed. Beulah survives as do their three sons: William E. (Regina) Niepert living close by, David F. (Lauren)Niepert of Springfield, and Michael D Niepert also living close by. Dick is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Kasie (Keith) Jernigan, William (Alexis) Niepert, Kylee (Daniel ) Evans, Michael Lee (Brittany ) Niepert, Brandon Lee Niepert, Robert Ewbank, 12 great-grandchildren: Lukas, Natalee, Daniel, Xander, Jackson, Liam, Lily , Addyson. Keaton, Clairica, Grayson, Ahria and one great-great-grandson: Bentlee Jernigan. Dick is also survived by his brother Raymond (Lavern) Niepert of Mulkeytown, IL, sister Verna Elaine Trusner of Fresno, CA. and is preceded in death by his sister Betty Ann Schepansky, and twin brother Wilbert Niepert.

Dick was one of those people who believed in giving back to his community by helping and was a member of many organizations including: the American Legion Post 1180 of Mulberry Grove for 68 years where he served as Commander for two terms, Adjutant for 28 years, and hosted the Coffee Shop two days a week for over 7 years, was a charter member of the Lincoln Land Leathernecks Detachment 1174, a life member of Gilham Masonic Lodge # 809 A.F. & A.M. where he was treasurer for 34 years, Past Master, and secretary for 20 + years, the Old National Trail Shrine Club, the Ainad Shrine Club member for 58 years, served on the Mulberry Grove Community Unit # 1 School Board and was president for 4 years, and on April 10, 1970 received the Presidential Appointment to the Bond County Draft Board where he served for 12 years, served as Mulberry Grove Township Trustee for 4 years, and Township Supervisor for 28 years, served as Democrat Precinct Committeeman for two terms, helped care for The Liberty Cemetery, and was a faithful member of his Church the Liberty Baptist Church which closed recently and has been attending the Mulberry Grove Church of Christ.

Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.