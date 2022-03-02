Robert “Bob” Groves, 75, of Highland, IL, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

Robert was born September 18, 1946, to Arthur “Nicholas” and Margaret (nee Mangrum) Groves, in Eldorado City, IL. He married Norine Gantner on December 2, 1995 at St. Paul Catholic Church, in Highland.

Bob lived in Highland for 25 years after moving from the Cahokia/Dupo area. He loved to play baseball, softball, and basketball throughout most of his life. He picked up the game of golf, later in life. He liked playing cards, had a love of cars, and enjoyed listening to country music, blues, and various music genres. Bob was very talkative, always up for a good debate, and never knew a stranger. He enjoyed his family and grandkids.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur “Nicholas” and Margaret Groves; siblings, Catherine Mitchell, Richard Groves, Wanda Kitchen and Martha Dee Groves; various in-laws; and close friends, Ralph Bryant and Ed Castleman.

Robert is survived by his wife, Norine Groves, Highland, IL; children, Patricia Groves, Robert Scott (Kayla) Groves, Traci Groves; stepson, Aaron (Kedra) Schuster; grandchildren, Brittany (Darryl) Allen, Matthew Groves, Alexandra (Ryan) Mueller, Andrea Groves, and Emily Groves; step-grandchildren, Kyle McGuire, Justin McGuire, Noah Schuster and Owen Schuster; numerous great grandchildren; siblings, Mary (Rick) Freimuth, Wilma Kohl, Russell (Julie) Groves, Joy (Darrel) Groves, Roy (Christy) Groves; many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Family, payable to Norine Groves.

Visitation: Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Saturday, March 5, 2022, 5:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Highland, IL, at a later date

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.