Ruth Ann Boeser, age 86 of Trenton, IL, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Greenville in Greenville, IL.

She was born on Monday, May 20, 1935, in Beckemeyer, IL, the daughter of John and Cecilia (nee Dieckmann) Peters.

On Tuesday, October 18, 1955, she married Francis C. Boeser at Beckemeyer, Illinois, who survives.

The full obituary is pending.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to King’s House at Our Lady of the Snows.