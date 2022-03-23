Shirley Ann Davis Brown, age 94 of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in Rolla, Missouri.

Shirley was born October 2, 1927, to the late Clarence (CH) Davis and Ethel Davis. In 1949 Shirley married the love of her life, William P. Brown, who preceded her in death in 2011. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Howard Davis.

Shirley was blessed to have a full and rich life. Shirley called Greenville, Illinois home but she also lived in St. Louis, Missouri and Rolla, Missouri. She and her husband owned and operated Ben Franklin stores in both St. Louis and Rolla. In Greenville they owned and operated the Dairy Queen and Sears Store.

Shirley had many loves, at the top of her list was family, friends, her Boston Terriers, music, playing cards (especially bridge), avid sports fan and visiting with people.

Shirley will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes 2 daughters, Debbie (Don) Williams of Rolla, Missouri, and Sandy (Bob) Howard of Greenville, Illinois. Grandchildren Toby (Peggy) Williams, K.C. (Luke) Curley, Abbi (Beau) Moreland of St. James, Missouri. Step-grandchildren: Stacy (Chris) Howard, Jamie Coleman of Edwardsville, Illinois. Great-grandchildren: Landon, Gage, and Clay Curier, Zeke, Zane, and Zoey Moreland. Step great-grandchildren: Maddie Pilkenton, Landon and Jack Coleman. Also surviving are a niece Nancy Marine of Houston, Texas and second cousin David (Meechy) Blizzard of Oregon.

A celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Greenville Country Club in Greenville. Friends are welcome to join the family there. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

