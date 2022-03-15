Travis P. Ankrom, age 35 of O’Fallon, IL, died Sunday, March 13, 2022, at his home, O’Fallon, IL.

He was born on Wednesday, October 01, 1986, in Fort Myers, FL, the son of Brian and Sandra (nee Lees) Ankrom.

Travis was born in Fort Myers, FL, grew up in Charlotte Harbor, FL. His family moved to Illinois in 1995, when he was 8 years old, then in 1997 moved to Highland, IL. He was a Highland High School 2005 graduate. He joined the United States Army, enlisted for 5 years, two tours, in Iraq, and was a Infantry Sergeant, stationed at Fort Lewis, WA, stateside. After the service he went to lineman school at Bose, Idaho. He worked as a Lineman for Ameren Illinois for 11 years. He enjoyed playing golf, listening to music, and football. He was a “Michigan Wolverines Football Fan”. He coached Highland Youth Football “Highland Bulldogs”, the team his son played on.

Survivors include:

Father – Brian E. Ankrom, Marine, IL

Mother – Sandra K. “Sandy” (nee Lees) Ankrom, Highland, IL

Fiancee – Samantha J. Cherry, O Fallon, IL

Daughter – Alexis T. “Lexi” Ankrom, Highland, IL

Son – Mason P. Ankrom, Highland, IL

Step Daughter – Jocelynn Curlis, Highland, IL

Step Daughter – Kinley M. Rowe, O’Fallon, IL

Brother – Matthew D. (Katie) Morin, Kingston, TN

Brother – Samuel L. Ankrom, Highland, IL

Maternal Grandparents – Rev. Paul and Dollie (nee Short) Lees, Bloomington, IL

Maternal Aunt – Jodee (Steve) Schrlou, Farmer City, IL

Paternal Uncle – Layne (Kelly) Ankrom, Cape Coral, FL

Paternal Uncle – Terry Ankrom, Highland, IL

Paternal Aunt – Vicki (Jim) Hurlburt, Punta Gorda, FL

Nephew – Liam F. Morin, Kingston, TN.

Cousins – Many.

He was preceded in death by:

Paternal Grandparents – Paul and Trisha (nee Wilkes) Ankrom.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Memorial Service will be at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO, with military honors.