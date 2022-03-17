Traycen J. Sweeney, 14, of Highland, IL, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his home.

Traycen was born December 17, 2007, to Timothy Swinney and Katrena Chisum, in Decatur, TX. He was an 8th grader at Triad Middle School.

Traycen loved to fish, play football, and wrestle; where he had the most pins. He also enjoyed playing video games and listening to music.

Traycen had a big heart, always willing to help anyone he could. He loved his cousins, friends, and family, and being a big brother meant the world to him.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Ronnie Chisum. Traycen is survived by his father, TJ (significant other, Julianna Banal) Swinney, rural Highland, IL; mother, Katrena Chisum, Midland, TX; siblings, Charli Swinney, Herrin, IL and Kiley Chisum, Midland, TX; grandparents, Tim & Cindy Swinney, Union, MO; uncles, Jon (Jessica) Gresham, James Gresham, Billy (Jen) Kruel, Bryan Walters; and many cousins.

Memorials may be made to the Donor’s choice.

Memorial Visitation: Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Memorial Service: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 2:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.