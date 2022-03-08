Virgil J. Wilhelm, age 92 of Highland, IL, died Monday, March 07, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, IL.

He was born on Monday, December 23, 1929, in Highland, IL, the son of Alfred and Josephine (nee Voegele) Wilhelm.

On Tuesday, November 14, 1950, he married Adeline G. Wilhelm nee Frey at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, who passed away on Saturday, December 26, 1998.

He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church; and the Knights of Columbus, Council 1580-Highland, IL.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Kathleen M. (R. Leland) Grant, Edwardsville, IL

Son – Kenneth A. (Susan) Wilhelm, Bend, OR

Daughter – Connie J. (John) Tauser, Calverton Park, MO

Daughter – Carol Sue “Suzi” (Kelly) Kimmitt, Oceanside, CA

Daughter – Nancy J. (Mark) Gilbert, Ballord, WA

Daughter – Trina M. (James) Zurfluh, Tacoma, WA

Son In-Law – Ronald J. Thole, Highland, IL

Grandchildren – 22

Great Grandchildren – 23.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Alfred H. Wilhelm – Died 7/17/1967

Mother – Josephine Wilhelm (nee Voegele) – Died 5/3/1973

Wife – Adeline Grace Wilhelm (nee Frey) – Died 12/26/1998

Daughter – Gayle A. Thole – Died 4/11/2016

Special Friend – Gloria M. Loebel – Died 6/30/2010.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or Saint Paul Catholic Church.