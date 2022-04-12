Brenda K. Anguiano, age 73, of Breese, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022 at her home.

She was born June 12, 1948, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late Virginia, nee Auvenshine, Cagg.

Brenda is survived by her children, Paul (Leandra) Anguiano of Portage Des Sioux, MO and Mary Thompson-Anguiano of Breese; grandchildren, Michael (Alexis) Anguiano, Zachary (fiance, Guadalupe Rodriguez) Thompson, Taylor Thompson, Anna (Andy) Plackemeier, and Kayli Rigney; great-grandchildren, Layla Rose Anguiano, Cruz, Alani, Zoe, and Adelaide Anguiano, Aiden Huff, Aria, Keegan, and Kynna Agin, and Elijah James and Jude Plackemeier; and brothers, John Clark and Lloyd (Diana) Cagg.

Brenda formerly worked at Fleishman-Hillard in St. Louis. She always put her family first and she enjoyed reading and watching gameshows on television.

Funeral Service will be Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese with Deacon Linus Klostermann officiating.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to a charity of donor’s choice and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5 th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.