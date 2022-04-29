Catherine L. McCalla, age 82 of New Douglas, IL, died Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

She was born on Sunday, November 26, 1939, in Brussels, IL, the daughter of Leo and Leola (nee Mossman) Held.

On Saturday, October 21, 1961, she married Leonard McCalla at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Brussels, IL, who survives.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Livingston, IL.

Catherine was born in Brussels, (Calhoun County), Illinois, she grew up there and graduated from Brussels High School. After marriage she and Leonard moved to Hamel, later to Olive Township and lived in their home for over 43 years. She loved her family, cooking for them and spending time together. She enjoyed playing cards, sewing, crocheting, embroidering, quilting, puzzles, and Yahtzee.

Survivors include:

Husband – Leonard McCalla, New Douglas, IL

Son – Christopher P. “Chris” (Janice) McCalla, New Douglas, IL

Daughter – Suzanne M. Eilers, New Douglas, IL

Son – Kevin P. (Dianna) McCalla, New Douglas, IL

Son – Philip J. (Michele) McCalla, Staunton, IL

Grandchild – Craig (Maggie) McCalla

Grandchild – Stacey (Geoffrey) Klieboker

Grandchild – Carrie (Jon) Mansholt

Grandchild – Mark (Lauren) Eilers

Grandchild – Shari (Austin) Meyer

Grandchild – Ryan (Jessica) McCalla

Grandchild – Stephany (Andrew) Zamora

Grandchild – Marcella McCalla

Grandchild – Kyle McCalla

Sister – Vera (Fred) Richardson, Protem, MO

Brother-In-Law – Alan (Brenda) McCalla, Hot Springs, AR

Brother-In-Law – Mike (Karen) McCalla, Edwardsville, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Leo Held

Mother – Leola Held (nee Mossman)

Son-In-Law – Roger D. Eilers – Died 6/15/1992

Brother – Glenn Held – Died 12/2/1999

Brother-In-Law – Carl McCalla

Sister-In-Law – Judy McCalla.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, May 01, 2022, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM on Monday, May 02, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Livingston, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 02, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Livingston, IL, with Fr. Thomas Hagstrom, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Livingston, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.