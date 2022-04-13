Clara Ann Wesselmann, age 91, of Breese, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Breese Nursing Home.

She was born in Breese on December 4, 1930, daughter of the late John Henry and Sophia Marie, nee Eilers, Hilmes. Clara married Gregory Wesselmann on January 23, 1951 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese and he survives in Breese.

In addition to her husband, Clara is survived by her children, Jean Wesselmann of Breese, Alfred (Brenda) Wesselmann of Germantown, Jim (Bonnie) Wesselmann of Breese, and Doris Lager of Breese; five grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren, Jason (Amy) Wesselmann, Scott (Laura) Wesselmann, Ashley (Jeff) Huelsmann, Mandy Bufford, Robert (Theresa) Bufford, Jeffrey (Kendra) Lager, and Jill (Dave) Burris; fifteen great-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; brother Richard Hilmes of Florissant, MO; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Linda Hilmes of Lockport, Veronica Blumenstein of Breese, Jerome Wesselmann of Highland, Henry (Marie) Wesselmann Jr. of Germantown, Virgil (Alice) Wesselmann of Marydale, Bernadette Yapp of O’Fallon, Agnes Dumstorff of Breese, and Ruth Ann (Herman Jr.) Jansen of Damiansville.

Clara was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law Robert Lager; great-grandson Matthew Wesselmann; siblings Lawrence (Verena) Hilmes, Agnes (Henry Jr.) Hoerchler, Edwin (Marge) Hilmes, Henry (Mary Rita) Hilmes, Robert (Helen) Hilmes, Mary (Victor) Woltering, and David Hilmes; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Marie (Lawrence) Kassen, Dorothy (John) Buscher, Stanley Blumenstein, Theresa Wesselmann, Vincent Wesselmann, Betty Hilmes, and Theresa (Arthur Jr.) Schulte.

Clara was a housewife and homemaker. She was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese and Carlyle VFW Auxiliary Unit 3523. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bingo, quilting, and crocheting.

There will be no services at this time, an interment will take place at a later date.

Memorials in honor of Clara may be made to a charity of donor’s choice and will be received by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.