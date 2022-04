Dorcas D. (Perotka) Jahn, 94, of Mulberry Grove, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at her home. Visitation will be Sunday, 4-7 pm, April 24, 2022, at the United Methodist Church, Mulberry Grove. Funeral will be 10 am, Monday, April 25, 2022, at the church. Burial at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL. The family would appreciate memorials in lieu of any flowers, plant, gifts, or tokens.

A complete obituary will be forthcoming.