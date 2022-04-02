Dr. Steven J. Helmink, age 51, of Breese, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

He was born February 7, 1971 in Effingham, a son of Barbara, nee Hartke, Helmink of Teutopolis and the late Joseph Helmink.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Clarence and Theresa, nee Hoene, Hartke; paternal grandparents, Herman and Isabelle, nee Ruholl, Helmink; mother-in-law, Mary Jane, nee Henrichs, Von Bokel; and brothers-in-law, Ronnie Von Bokel and Kevin Von Bokel.

Besides his mother, Steven is survived by his wife, Lisa, nee Von Bokel, Helmink of Breese, whom he married February 17, 2001 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese; children, Katie, Sam, and Nick Helmink all of Breese; siblings, Tom (Marla) Helmink of Newton, Chris Helmink of Rochester, NY, Ted (Kelly) Helmink of Teutopolis, Beth Helmink of St. Louis, and Jeanine Helmink of Teutopolis; father-in-law, Ralph Von Bokel of Breese; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dale (Cathy) Von Bokel of Pocahontas, Donna Von Bokel of Highland, Mike (Brenda) Von Bokel of St. Jacob, Danny (Samantha Peters) Von Bokel of Breese, Ralph (Lora) Von Bokel, Jr. of Pocahontas, Jeff (Teresa) Von Bokel of Breese, Geralyn (Dale) Albers of Germantown, Glen (Norma) Von Bokel of Carlyle, and Lori Von Bokel-Amin of Memphis, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Steven began his college studies at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and graduated in 1995 from the University of Illinois as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Helmink started his career working with Dr. Garlich in Washington County. In 1997, he went to work for Dr. Greenwald at Veterinary Services in Breese, and on May 1, 1999, Dr. Helmink began his own practice and opened Clinton County Veterinary Services in Breese. On November 1, 2021, he officially went back to his true love and started farming full-time.

He was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese, American Veterinary Medical Association, Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association, Farm Credit Illinois, and the Clinton County Farm Bureau. Steven enjoyed fishing, hunting, sports, playing cards, but above all, watching his children’s sporting events.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter celebrating. Following the mass, his cremains will be placed in the columbarium at St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to the wishes of the family (checks payable to Lisa Helmink), American Heart Association, or St. Dominic Catholic Church and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com