Helen Lovatto, 87, of Sorento, passed on Friday, April 29, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family.

Helen was born on January 12, 1935, in Portageville, MO, to Luther and Mildred (Ogwen) Powers. She married Anthony Lovatto in East St. Louis, IL on November 18, 1968.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sons, Charles and Kenneth Rogers, and siblings, Lavern Busby, Buddy Powers, and Debbie Jackson.

She is survived by her husband, Anthony, her children: Eugene (Becky) Froman of Alhambra, IL, Antonio (Heather) Lovatto of Greenville, IL, Sherry (Charles) Mattix of Springfield, MO; grandchildren: Brad (Cortney) Rogers of Greenville, IL, Jeremy Rogers of Livingston, IL, Charles (Kristen) Lovatto of East Alton, IL, Kimberly Lovatto of Greenville, IL, Trinity Lovatto of Greenville, IL, Nathaniel Lovatto of Greenville, IL, Chariti (Mathan) Lough of Mesquite, TX, Kaylee Mattix of Springfield, MO, Chaz Mattix of Springfield, MO, Elijah Mattix of Springfield, MO; great-grandchildren: Grady, Griffin, Autumn, Abby, Landon, Luca, Eden, Kai, siblings: Jimmy (Yolanda) Rogers of El Paso, TX and Reba (Larry) Menke of Waterloo, IL.

Helen was kind, outgoing, and liked to keep busy. She enjoyed knitting, fishing, and yard sales. She was a spitfire and a ‘tell it like it is’ gal, but always did it with politeness, as to never hurt anyone’s feelings.

She has been married to Anthony for 53 years and has lived in the Sorento community for 50 years. Helen’s Home Furnishings, a secondhand store, was her place of business for 20 of those years.

For those who would like to donate in memory of Helen, memorials may be made to: Sunnyside Cemetery, P.O. Box 267, Sorento, IL 62086

Visitation: Tuesday, 9-11 am, May 3, 2022, at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home 201 S. Main St, Sorento, IL.

Funeral: Tuesday, 11:00 am, May 3, 2022, at the funeral home.

Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, following the service.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.