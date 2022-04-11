Irene B. Schuetz, age 80, of Breese passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Irene was born December 31, 1941 to Joseph and Leona (nee Hoh) Schroer in Carlyle and grew up on the family farm.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Margie Loepker, Richard (Lola) Schroer, Olivia Jackson, Ralph Schroer, and Raymond Schroer; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gilbert and Thekla (nee Blanken) Schuetz; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Gibert Schuetz, Jr., Mary Ann (Leroy) Lehde, Doris Waltrip, Donald (Sandra) Schuetz, Floyd Schuetz, Earl (Barb) Schuetz, Delmar Wulf, and Robert Rolves.

Irene is survived by her husband of 59 years, Kenneth Schuetz of Breese, her daughter Catherine and husband Steven of Troy, son Thomas of Breese, and grandchildren Zachary, Jacob and Nicholas Witaschek of Troy; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Margie (Ron) Huelsmann of Trenton, Janet Wulf of Addieville, Diane (Robert) Terveer of Freeburg, and Carol Rolves of Albers; numerous nieces and nephews; and many good friends.

Irene formerly worked at the ASCS office in Breese. But her lifelong occupation was being a dairy farmer. She continued to work on the family farm and milk cows up until her 80th birthday. Irene was strong in her Catholic faith and had a particular devotion to the rosary. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and St. Ann’s Altar Sodality in Beckemeyer, Clinton County Farm Bureau, and Mater Dei Mothers and Friends. Irene was dedicated to her parish and particularly liked assisting with the rummage sales and the picnic raffle. Irene never met a stranger and could talk to anyone about anything. She enjoyed Scrabble, trivia, scratch-off lottery tickets, and Ski.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony’s Church in Beckemeyer at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, with Fr. Chuck Tuttle, celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Beckemeyer. Visitation will be held at St. Anthony’s Church on Wednesday morning from 9:30 – 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers or other gifts, expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Schuetz are suggested to St. Anthony’s Church or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Memorial donations and condolence cards will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL 62231; or online at www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.