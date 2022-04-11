James B. “Bearcat” Fuhler, age 66, of St. Rose, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born March 3, 1956 in Breese, a son of the late John and Bertha, nee Vonder Haar, Fuhler. He married the love of his life, Rita Hilmes on August 16, 1980 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Beckemeyer and she survives in St. Rose.

In addition to his wife Rita of 41 years, he is survived by his eight children Robert (Debbie) Fuhler of Pocahontas, Jason (Brittany) Fuhler of St. Rose, Adam (Alison) Fuhler of Aviston, Julie (Brian) Schomaker of Carlyle, Aaron (Kelsey) Fuhler of St. Rose, Becky (Jake) Rakers of Pocahontas, Jessica (Brenden) Taylor of Albers, and Luke (special friend Alison DeLuca) Fuhler of St. Rose; twenty-one grandchildren, Ethan, Madeline, Alexis, and Samuel Fuhler, Mia, Jax, and Kaleena Fuhler, Everly, Ashton, Annelise, and Channing Fuhler, Emma, Logan, and Hunter Schomaker, Paityn, Jocelyn, Raegyn, and Hadyn Fuhler, Bo and Karlie Rakers, and Noah Taylor; siblings, Marilou (Howard) Rakers of Breese, Phyllis Koopmann of Breese, John (Netsy) Fuhler of Breese, Donald Fuhler of St. Rose, Geralyn (Tony) Hempen of Highland, Steve (Jackie) Fuhler of St. Rose, and Lisa (Roger) Young of Pocahontas; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Trisha (Jim) Kohrmann of Okawville, Sharon (Morris) Fullerton of Walnut Hill, Donna (Ralph) Beckmann of Carlyle, Alan (Jackie) Hilmes of Breese, Sandy (Joe) Jansen of Bartelso, Sandy Hilmes of Breese, Pam (Matt Hilmes, Mark) Carillion of Breese; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, James was preceded in death by his daughters, Mary Catherine Fuhler and Rachel Fuhler; siblings, Robert Fuhler, Francis Fuhler, and infant brother Joseph Fuhler; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sylvester and Juliana, nee Usselman, Hilmes; and brothers-in-law, Bernie Koopmann, Kenneth Hilmes, and Matt Hilmes.

James was a dairy and grain farmer of 51 years. He was the oldest of the 4 th generation dairy farmers of the Fuhler, Vonder Haar, Hilmes, and Usselman families. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, Clinton County Farm Bureau, and a former volunteer for the St. Rose Fire Department serving in the late 70’s and 80’s. Bearcat enjoyed farming and watching his family continue the farming tradition. He was an avid John Deere owner and he treasured the times he could spend watching his sons pull in tractor pulls and he loved making nativities for family members, churches, and benefits. James adored his children and grandchildren who he swayed into saying “Grandpa’s the best and heck with the rest!”. There was nothing he cherished more than his wife Rita of 41 years, who stood by his side through everything. The past 4 ½ years could not have so courageously fought without the prayers and support of his wife, family, nurses, doctors, neighbors, and friends.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 5:00-9:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 8:00-10:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other traditional gifts, memorials my be made to the wishes of the family (checks payable to Rita Fuhler, to help offset medical expenses), St. Rose Cemetery, or in the form of masses and will be received at the visitation or by mail Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5 th , Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.