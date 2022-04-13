James E. “Jim” Brown, 85, of Highland, IL, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family.

He was born on December 10, 1936, to Albert and Nora Ann (nee Burgett) Brown, in St. Louis, MO. He married Gloria Rogier on July 20, 1957, at Bethany Baptist Church.

Jim grew up and attended high school in Rolla MO, where he was a member and President of the FFA and earned his State Farmer Degree during that time. In 1954, Jim moved to Highland, where he participated in many clubs. He was a former President of the Highland Jaycees, which was the #1 Chapter in Illinois during his time and belonged to The Highland Booster Club, as well as The Highland Masonic Lodge. Jim started Little League Football in the Highland area, later becoming the Highland Junior Football League, where he coached for 12 years. He refereed high school football games and coached Khoury League baseball for 8 years. Jim worked as a plasterer for over 45 years, with Local #90, then owned Brown’s Plastering until his retirement.

Jim had a deep love for sports, being a St. Louis Cardinals and Mizzou fan. He was a faith filled family man, who read his devotionals daily. He loved being around and teasing his grandchildren whenever he could. Jim was hard but fair; a big teddy bear at heart, who always loved the underdog, and was a good friend to many. Jim’s true passion was his time spent fishing and gardening, though he also loved taking care of his fireplace, chopping and prepping wood, and building a good fire. Other favorite past times included playing solitaire and putting together jigsaw puzzles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Nora Brown; sister, Shirley Brown; daughter-in-law, Melissa Brown; great grandson, Caide Brown.

Jim is survived by his wife of 64 years, Gloria Brown, Highland, IL; children, Judith “Judy” (Dave) Koerkenmeier, Greenville, IL, Sharon “Shari” (Don) Schmitz, Pocahontas, IL, Terrence “Terry” (Gina) Brown, Bella Vista, AR, Cary (Connie) Brown, Pocahontas, IL, and William “Will” Brown, Bucyrus, MO; grandchildren, Heather (Bill) Edwards, Jason (Nisa) Schmitz, Jessica (Chris) Robards, Jared (Alex) Schmitz, Austin (Jordan) Brown, Carley (Derek) Knight, Jake and Jamie Zakovec, Cody Brown, Colton (fiancée, Sam) Brown, Cole Brown, Maya (partner, Simon Self) Brown, Grace, Luke and Lazarus Brown; great grandchildren, Max & Norah Edwards, Anton & Brea Schmitz, Micah, Joel & Ezra Robards, Layla Schmitz, Maverick Brown and Saya Self.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Visitation: Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, at First Baptist Church, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 12:00 pm, First Baptist Church, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Rob Kirbach, Pastor

Interment: Highland City Cemetery, Highland, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.