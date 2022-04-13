John G. Wolters, 73, of Highland, IL, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, in O’Fallon, IL with his family by his side.

He was born on April 9, 1949 to John and Pauline (nee Lampe) Wolters in Breese, IL. On September 15, 1973, he married Marilyn Holtgrave at St. Rose Catholic Church.

John was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, and the Highland Knights of Columbus Council 1580.

John was a hard worker, working in Maintenance at St. Joseph Hospital in Highland for 40 years. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandsons and greatgranddaughter; always known to take care of everybody else before he thought of himself. In his spare time, John loved playing cards, and was a huge sports fan, especially the St. Louis Cardinals and WWE.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Pauline Wolters; father-in-law and motherin-law, Erwin and Christine Holtgrave; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Susan and Tom Heldenbrand and Gervase Klostermann.

John is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Marilyn Wolters, Highland, IL; children, Chad Wolters, Highland, IL, Jill (fiance, Mark Sandel) Wolters, Godley, TX, Paul Wolters, Highland, IL; grandsons, Chandler Wolters and Stephen Wolters; great granddaughter, Karmen; brother, James (Carol) Wolters, Maryville, IL.; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Leonard (Ruth) Holtgrave, Ronald (Arlene) Holtgrave, Kathy Klostermann, Alfred (Di) Holtgrave, Doris (Steve) Bogowith; many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made Community Link, for CILA Trenton 2

Visitation: Monday, April 18, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, and Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 9:00 to 10:30 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:00 am, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Fr. Piotr Kosk, Parochial Vicar

Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery, Highland, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.