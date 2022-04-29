Marvin J “Lassie” Warnecke, age 82, of Germantown, passed away on Wednesday April 20, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL due to complications of a stroke. He was born on November 16, 1939, son of the late George and Agnes née Henken Warnecke. He was one of 16 children.

He was preceded in death by his parents: George and Agnes, brothers: Sylvester, Paul, Alphonse, Gervase, Nelson, Gregory and Donald, sisters: Georgina Brendel, Dolores Knebel, Loretta Landolt, Patricia Fruth, Margaret Allen, and Mary Ann Deiters.

Marvin is survived by his children: Randy (Mary Jo) Warnecke of Belleville Il., Stephen (Angel) Warnecke of Breese Il., Dawn (Michael) Schmidt of Plano TX., and Richard Warnecke of Mascoutah, IL. Five grandchildren: Matthew (Megan) Warnecke of Belleville Il., Megan (Josh) Kern of Millstadt Il., Michael (girlfriend Kelsey) of Breese Il., Nicole Warnecke of Breese Il., and Jackson Gent of Plano TX. Three great grandchildren: Aurorah, Ah-Meriah, and Jack.

Also surviving are a brother Ralph (Sharon) Warnecke, a sister Joyce Warnecke, a sister-in-law Mary Ann Warnecke all of Belleville Il., and sister-in-law Rose Warnecke of Smithton, IL and a vast host of nieces and nephews.

Marvin was a 48 year member of The Bricklayers and Allied Craft workers Local 8 in Belleville. He was a retired tuck pointer, most recently with Warnecke Building Restoration, Inc., and one the best known steeplejacks around the area. He was responsible for many of the crosses placed atop of the church steeples on numerous churches. His signatory painting or drawing of a duck can be found in most of the bell towers and steeples he worked on, to keep his remembrance alive. Marvin enjoyed walking and keeping himself physically fit, fishing, fish fry’s at Frit’z clubhouse, and helping out anybody he could.

Marvin had a zest for life and laughter and was usually the life of the party. He was known by many and loved by all!

Funeral mass (with no visitation) will be 10:00am on Friday May 6, 2022 at St Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown, IL. With Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow at St Francis Catholic Cemetery in Aviston, IL with luncheon served thereafter at Germantown American Legion in Germantown, IL.

Due to the unwavering weekly help from Alicia Diesen, we ask that all memorials be made to the Germantown Fire Department

Online condolence may be made to the Warnecke Family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.