Pauline B. Williams died April 27, 2022 at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra. She was 104 years old.

The daughter of Samuel and Margaret (Woodrome) Branch, Pauline was born at home in Greenville on August 19, 1917. She attended public schools and the First Christian Church from an early age, enrolling in the First Year Beginners Department of Sunday School in 1921. Upon graduation from Greenville High School in 1935, she turned down a college scholarship in order to accept a job at DeMoulin Brothers for 25 cents an hour to help supplement her family’s income during the Great Depression. Although she was not able to fulfill her dream of becoming a school teacher, she taught Sunday School and Youth groups for many years. She also really enjoyed teaching her twin grandnieces to read when they were only three years old.

Pauline met Harold J. Williams while he was on leave during World War II and visiting relatives in Greenville. Following his discharge from the Army, they married on January 17, 1945 in Piggott, Arkansas and were married for over 70 years until his death on July 27, 2015.

Pauline worked at DeMoulin Brothers for 31 years from 1935 until 1949 when she became a stay-at-home mom and later returned to the work-force to manage her husband’s chiropractic office in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Upon returning to Greenville in 1965, she returned to DeMoulin Brothers where she remained until her retirement in 1982.

Mrs. Williams is survived by daughters, Lee Ann Taylor of Ferguson, Missouri, and Julia (Denne) Evans of Greeneville, Tennessee; niece, Lora (Dr. Van) Vieregge of Greenville; grandnieces, Dr. Eran (Dr. Yunwei) Chen of St. Louis, Missouri, and Dr. Loran (Dr. Luis) Solorio of West LaFayette, Indiana; nephews, Dan (Darlene) Williams of Mesa, Arizona, and Randy Williams of Urbana, Illinois; and several great-grandnieces and grand-nephews.

Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Harold J. Williams; twin daughters and a son in infancy; her grandson, Brandon Lee Taylor; and her parents and siblings, Miriam, William, and Etheleda.

Private graveside services will be held on May 9 with John Heston officiating.

Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville.

