Robert A. “Bob” “Baby Baby” Kuhl, age 74, of Germantown, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022 at BarnesJewish Hospital in St. Louis.

He was born June 3, 1947 in Chicago, a son of the late Robert B. and Valeria, nee Endres, Kuhl.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Elaine Schroeder; brothers-in-law, Ron Schroeder and Mike Gebke; and a sister-in-law, Joyce Kuhl.

Bob is survived by his children, Todd (Nikki) Kuhl of Germantown, Guy (Amy) Kuhl of Jacksonville Beach, FL, Brad Kuhl of Flint, MI, and Jamie (Mark) Campbell of Sandy, UT; step-children, Kim (Randy) Voss of Aviston and Jill (Phil) Beckmann of Breese; grandchildren, Taylor (Devon) Cook, Riley and Isabella Kuhl, Gavin, Emily, and Keegan Kuhl, Kelsey (Jack) Thomsen, Hannah Schulte, Alyson (Jared) Liljenquist, and Vincent Campbell; step-grandchildren, Drew, RaeAnne, and Ian Toennies, Karsyn, Kendyl, and Klay Voss, Jillian and Maryn Beckmann; great-grandchildren, Parker Cook, Rhett, Stella, and Cohen Thomsen, Payton and Boston Thorup; siblings, Richard (Rosemary) Kuhl of Atlanta, GA, Pat (Jack) Schlautman of Chesterfield, MO, Ken (Donna) Kuhl of Germantown, Dennis “Boomer” (Jeanne) Kuhl of Okawville, Donna Lampe of Germantown, Diane “Fuzzy” (Gary) Rickert of Germantown, and Mark (Amy) Kuhl of Liberty, MO; former wives, Cathy, nee Mollet, Stevens of Salt Lake City, UT and Maureen, nee Richards, Papa of Breese; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Kuhl was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Vietnam from 1966-1968, where he earned 2 Purple Hearts and the Army Commendation Medal. Upon his return home, Bob began his 50-year career as a bricklayer with S & K Masonry, then went to work for Doc Seeger and Becker Brickwork, and lastly became a co-owner and operator of Masonry Builders in Germantown. He, along with his siblings, were also co-owners of Valbo’s Bar and Restaurant in Germantown. Bob was member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown, International Order of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 8-Belleville, Clinton County Vietnam Veterans Chapter 269, Past-President of the Clinton County Licensed Beverage Association, Life-Member of Illinois Licensed Beverage Association, and Past Vice-President for Chapter 44 of the Illinois Beverage Association.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding, where full military honors will be accorded outside of church following the mass. Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 8:30-10:30 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Clinton County Vietnam Chapter 269 or Germantown American Legion Post 325 and will be received at the visitation or by mail, Moss Funeral Home, PO Box 117, Germantown, IL 62245, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.