Sylvia A. Trainer, 52, of Greenville, IL, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at her home.

She was born on August 6, 1969, to Danna Sandifer in Greenville, IL.

Sylvia was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Greenville, IL.

She grew up in Greenville, and then moved to Nashville, TN for over 20 years before coming back to this area. Sylvia loved playing guitar and wrote Christian songs; with one being published. Sylvia was funny, and had a great sense of humor, while also being very loving and protective. Sylvia always loved to be around her niece and nephews and most importantly her mom and brother; family meant everything to her.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Raymond and Sylvia Sandifer; and uncle, Steve Sandifer.

Sylvia is survived by her loving mother, Danna Sandifer; brother, Greg (Cari) Sandifer; niece, Ryenne Sandifer; nephews, Connor and Harrison Sandifer; uncles, Bruce (Bev) Sandifer, Larry (Debbie) Sandifer, Kevin (Debbie) Sandifer, Tony (Jean) Sandifer, Tommy (JoAnn) Sandifer, Timmy (Donna) Sandifer, Jeff (Amelia) Sandifer; aunt, Monny Sandifer; and many cousins. Memorials may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Greenville, IL.

Visitation: Monday, April 18, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Greenville, IL.

Funeral Service: Monday, April 18, 2022, 1:00 pm, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Greenville, IL.

Clergy: Pastor, Jeffrey Nehrt

Interment: Robinson Cemetery, Pocahontas, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.