Virginia G. “Ginnie” Potts, 68, of Pocahontas, IL, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital, in Highland.

She was born November 9, 1953, to Gordon and Edna (nee Rommerskirchen) Clanton in Highland, IL. On April 10, 1971, she married Gerald Potts at their home in Pocahontas, IL.

Ginnie was a member of Pocahontas First Baptist Church.

Ginnie never met anyone she didn’t like. She knew everyone and took care of them; always around to help. She loved taking care of her grandkids and taking them swimming. Her family meant the world to her and she loved them very much.

She is preceded in death by her father, Gordon Clanton; and brothers, Gordon Clanton Jr and Richard Clanton.

Ginnie is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Gerald Potts, Pocahontas, IL; mother, Edna Clanton; children, Lanny Potts, and Janel (Matthew) Hall; grandchildren, Sarah, Rachel, Natalie and Jacob Hall; siblings, Barbara (Harry) Elledge, Rebecca Hess, David Clanton; nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society

No services will be held at this time.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.