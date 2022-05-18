Angella Blankenship

Angella Alekseyevna Blankenship, 57, of Greenville, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Bria of Cahokia, Cahokia, IL.

Angella was born April 07, 1965, in Vladmir, Russia to Aleksy and Tatyana (Blinovskaya) Sidorov. She married Richard Blankenship in Bloomington-Normal on August 23, 1996.

Angella grew up in Vladimir, Russia and came to the United States in 1990 with a ‘sister city’ program through the Illinois State University. She had already attained one master’s degree in Russia and continued her education at ISU gaining a second master’s degree as well as a Doctorate Degree. She was a professor, and a great believer in education, who taught at ISU and University of Missouri.

While in graduate school, at ISU, she met her future husband, Richard, who described her as the sweetest girl in the world, brilliant, and could do anything she put her mind to. They married and eventually made their way back to Greenville in 2009. They lived in town for a couple years before moving out to their property west of town.

She is survived by her parents, her husband, and sons, Nikita Sorokin and his wife, Olivia Walder, of Tujunga, Ca., and Samuel Blankenship of Champaign, IL, and a sister, Anastasia Higher, of Vladimir, Russia.

Graveside Service will be Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 11:00 am., at Mt. Moriah Cemetery with Father John Pawelchak officiating.

