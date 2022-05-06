Celeste Ann McCullagh, age 89 of Glen Carbon, IL, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Eden Retirement Center in Glen Carbon, IL.

She was born on Wednesday, October 5, 1932, in Saint Louis, MO, the daughter of Louis and Helen (nee Hohlbaugh) McMahon.

Celeste was born in Webster Groves, MO. She grew up in Mineola, NY. She worked as a Stewardess for Eastern Airlines. Reared her family in Bridgewater, NJ. In her retirement she lived in Naples, FL. She moved to Highland in 2015. She enjoyed golfing (had scored a hole-in-one), playing bridge and bowling. She and her first husband performed in musical theaters.

Survivors include:

Son – William G. (Sue) Sullivan, Highland, IL

Son – Donald P. (Celine) Sullivan, Jr., Bethlehem, PA

Son – Paul H. (Judy) Sullivan, The Villages, FL

Grandchild – Megan C. (Eric Tang) Sullivan, Takoma Park, MD

Grandchild – William A. “Andy” (Stephanie) Sullivan, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Caitlin M. Sullivan, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Donald P. (Gina) Sullivan III, Saddle River, NJ

Grandchild – Logan T. Sullivan, CA

Grandchild – Claire S. Sullivan, PA

Grandchild – Thomas P. (Sara) Sullivan, VA

Grandchild – Stephanie Sullivan, NJ

Great Grandchild – Cora K. Sullivan, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – William E. Sullivan

Great Grandchild – Brendan C. Tang

Great Grandchild – Declan Sullivan

Great Grandchild – Jack Sullivan

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Louis M. McMahon

Mother – Helen (nee Hohlbaugh) McMahon

First Husband – Donald P. Sullivan – Married 10/17/1959 at Flushing, NY; Died 1/23/1984

Second Husband – Charles B. McCullagh – Died 1/12/2012

Brother – Louis McMahon

Brother – John McMahon

Sister – Mary “Missy” Williams

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Memorial Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Cemetery in New Hope, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made to Eden Village or Alzheimer’s Association.