CMSgt. Charles A. “Chuck” Mavrogeorge, USAF, Ret., 82, of New Baden, died Sunday, May 1, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon. He was born November 18, 1939 in Truro, MA, the son of Charles and Henrietta, nee Perry, Mavrogeorge. He married Mineko Ishida March 20, 1970 in Wakkanai, Japan and she survives in New Baden.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his sons, Mike (LaVonne) Mavrogeorge of Riverside, IL, Jeff (Lisa) Mavrogeorge of New Baden, and Paul (Julie) Mavrogeorge of Fresno, CA.; six grandchildren, Logan, Kaiden, Samantha, Jordan, Jeremiah, and Levi; and two great-grandchildren, Harmony & Holston, Jr.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Rose Mavrogeorge.

Chuck retired after 26 years as a Chief Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force and then retired from his civil service career at Scott Air Force on May 2, 2011. He was a member of the New Baden American Legion Post 321. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in New Baden followed by a celebration of life at the American Legion Post 321 in New Baden.

New Baden American Legion Post 321 will conduct a walk through at 12:30 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 321 or to the family’s wishes and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com