Connie Hunter Smith, age 74 of Toledo, Illinois and formerly of Greenville, passed away at her home Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Connie will have Public graveside service at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022 in Union Grove Cemetery. Friends are welcome to join the family there. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Connie was the daughter of the late Marshall Eldon Hunter and Dorothy Lucille (Hienzerath) Hunter. She was born June 20, 1947 in Greenville, Illinois. Connie grew up in Greenville and attended the local schools. She graduated from Greenville High School.

Connie worked for DeMoulin Brothers in Greenville. She also worked at Utlaut Memorial Hospital in Greenville.

For online condolences please go to donnellwiegand,com

Connie is survived by her two children; Tammi Sue Smith-Bowie of Toledo, Illinois and Scott Smith of Centralia, Illinois. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Henry LeRoy Hunter and sister Carolyn Sue Hunter.