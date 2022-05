Darla Jean (Pryor) Sanders, age 47 of Greenville, passed away 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in the Emergency Room at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 20, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Greenville First Christian Church. A service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Tyson Graber and Darryl Bolen officiating. The family requests memorials online under the Tribute fund tab www.donnellwiegand.com