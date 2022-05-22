Dcn. Charles A. Litteken, age 75, of Aviston, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, surrounded by his family at Barnes Jewish Medical Center in St. Louis. He was born on May 12, 1947 the son of Edgar J. and Martha C. (Venhaus) Litteken. He married Mary E. Hustedde at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Breese on November 25, 1971 and she survives in Aviston.

In addition to his wife of 50 years he is survived by his children: Mark E. Litteken and wife Jenny of Aviston, Craig J. Litteken and wife Carrie of Daphne, AL, Eric J. Litteken and wife Reagan of Mahomet, IL, Angela M. Kohlbrecher and husband Kevin of Aviston, Kurt W. Litteken and wife Erin of Troy, IL, David T. Litteken and wife Emily of El Paso, TX, and Bradley G. Litteken and wife Melissa of New Baden; seventeen grandchildren: Colby, Carissa, Caiden, Alexis, Coryn, Hailey, Hayden, Keegan, Dane, Calla, Owen, Logan, Kyle, Amelia, Ethan, Jack, and Julia; brothers and sisters: Don Litteken and wife Joyce of Centralia, Mary Schulte and husband Don of Aviston, Pat Kirner and husband Tom of Marshalltown, IA, Gary Litteken and wife Sue of Aviston, and Kevin Litteken and wife Peggy of Aviston; In-laws: Debbie Litteken of Aviston, Ruth Holtgrave and husband Leonard of St. Rose, Tom Hustedde and wife Jan of Breese, and John Hustedde and wife Leann of St. Rose; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, infant son, Terry Litteken; brother, Tom Litteken; niece, Jennifer M. Litteken; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joe and Lucille Hustedde.

Deacon Charlie was a member of St. Francis Parish in Aviston. He served as the parish Deacon for St. Francis and St. Teresa in Marydale, where he was also the parish administrator. He was tremendously dedicated to his community and his faith. Throughout his years was a member of the Jaycees, Aviston Knights of Columbus, and the bookkeeper at the Highland Gun Club. He served on the Aviston Fire Department and the American Red Cross and taught CPR classes. He was one of the first licensed EMT’s in Aviston. Besides being a deacon of two parishes he showed his faith by serving as the CYM Spiritual Moderator, teaching PSR classes and assisting with the Pre-Cana.

Charlie was a former teacher at Aviston Elementary and served on the Aviston School Board and Mater Dei School Board. For many years he got to know the area youth by driving a bus for Mater Dei High School. In 1976 he started Litteken Tax Service and has owned and operated it for over 46 years.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston with Bishop Michael George McGovern officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Aviston.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 9:00 PM on Friday, May 27, 2022 and from 8:00 until 10:30 AM on Saturday at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston.

Memorials made in memory of Charlie are suggested to Mater Dei High School, Aviston Fire Department, St. Teresa Catholic Church, or St. Francis Catholic Church and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston or can be mailed to Nordike Funeral Home, 150 North Clinton Street, Breese, IL 62230.

Online condolence may be made to the Litteken family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.