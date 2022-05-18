Donald L. “Don” Shimer, 90, of Highland, IL, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, IL.

Don was born September 17, 1931, to Lyle and Arline (nee Baumann) Shimer in Highland, IL. He married Elizabeth Gramlich on February 23, 1952, in Highland, IL.

He was a member of the Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland. He played in Happy Hats and The Don Shimer Band for many years. Don spent 39 years as the Vice President of the First National Bank of Highland.

Don loved horse races, raised thoroughbreds, and was a drill instructor for the 4H horse drill team for 20 years, in the 60’s and 70’s. He was a livestock hobby farmer, which showcased his love of animals. Don enjoyed bowling, building jigsaw puzzles, and playing cards and chess to name a few more past times. He coached his sons and helped run Khoury League Baseball, always a big supporter of his boys and later his grandchildren’s sporting events. He loved watching Highland Sports and was his family’s biggest fan. Don will be remembered as a great Dad and Grandpa.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Shimer; parents, Lyle and Arline Shimer; sister, Rena Crawford; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Julius “Doc” and Lena Gramlich.

Don is survived by his children, Daniel (Kathy) Shimer, DuBois, IL and Mark (Laurie) Shimer, Alhambra, IL; grandchildren, Wendi (Tyson) Zobrist, Kara (Phillip) Gall, Cody (Amber) Shimer, Colten (Brianne) Shimer, Ethan Shimer, Jared (Breanna) Shimer; great grandchildren, Adilyn, Ryder, Hayden, Jamison, Willa, Hollynn, and Lincoln; step grandchildren, Zoe (Adam) Dachroeden, Levi (Claire) Hueter; step great-grandchildren, Emmie and Elowyn; many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to Highland Booster Club, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Highland Animal Shelter.

Visitation: Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 10:00am to 12:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 12:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Pastor Chuck Kurfman, Highland Hope UMC

Interment: Highland City Cemetery.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL