James Younker, 80, of Greenville, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at his home.

James was born June 21, 1941, in Centralia, Illinois to James S. and Virginia (Myers) Younker, Sr. He graduated Centralia High School in 1959, attended Kaskaskia College, moving on to SIU-C where he did his undergraduate work, and then to Purdue where he obtained his master’s degree. He married Jo Ann (Bonner) in Centralia, IL on June 27, 1963.

James and Jo moved to the Greenville area, from Centralia, almost 59 years ago, in August of 1963. He was a faithful, dedicated, loving, family man who had a keen eye for detail and being meticulous. He delighted in spending time with his family, especially his grand and great grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by them and all who knew and loved him.

He started teaching at Greenville High School and taught for 31 years. After teaching, he worked at the Highland Radio Shack until its closing and then came to the Greenville Radio Shack and worked there for many years. He also worked the water patrol on Greenville Lake for several summers and did computer work at home as a hobby, as well as woodworking and gardening. He was the treasurer for the First United Methodist Church, loved gospel music and sang in the church choir.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Younker.

He is survived by his wife, Jo, of Greenville, IL; son, Paul (Lisa) Younker, of Greenville, IL; a daughter, Kelly (Joe) Richardson, of Greenville, IL; grandchildren: Seth Younker of St. Louis, MO., Emma (Michael) Howard of Detroit, MI, and Joseph Richardson of Greenville, IL; great grandchildren, Izabella Howard, Mikey Howard, and Moriah Howard all of Detroit, MI; brother, John (Mary Alice) Younker of Mt. Zion, IL and sister in law, Becky Younker of St. Charles, MO; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive guests Monday, May 16, 2022, from 10:00 am. -11:30 am at the First United Methodist Church, 310 S. Second St., Greenville, IL 62246.

The funeral service will follow the visitation, at 11:30 am, at the church, with the Rev. Curtis Flake officiating.

The family would appreciate memorial contributions to the First United Methodist Church – general fund, in lieu of plants, flowers, and other gifts.

